BUENOS AIRES Jan 5 Argentina's government did
away with a required holding period for foreign capital in a
decree published in the official gazette on Thursday, a measure
aimed at attracting investment with the country mired in
recession.
Previously, investors had to wait 120 days to access funds
they had moved into Latin America's No. 3 economy.
The measure was one of the first adopted by Treasury
Minister Nicolas Dujovne, who took office this week a year into
center-right President Mauricio Macri's term.
Former Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay had decreased the
mandatory holding period from 365 days but not eliminated it.
