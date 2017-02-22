BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 Argentina will announce a 2018 fiscal deficit target of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product, down from 4.2 percent expected this year, newspaper Cronista reported on Wednesday.
Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne will give a press conference to announce the fiscal targets for 2018 and 2019 at noon (3 p.m. GMT) and is also expected to announce quarterly targets, enabling markets to monitor the government's progress in lowering the deficit more closely.
A spokesman for Dujovne, asked to comment on Cronista's report, said the targets would be announced at noon. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* s&p says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-' Source text - http://bit.ly/1YEIeyB
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V