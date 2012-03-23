* Factory production rises less than expected in February
* Automotive sector rebounds but overall figure disappoints
* Current account deficit narrows to $356 mln in fourth
quarter
(Adds context, quote)
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's
industrial production growth in February fell short of market
expectations, underlining an economic slowdown in Latin
America's No.3 economy, official data showed on Friday.
Factory output rose 2.7 percent year-on-year but
declined 1.4 percent from January, falling for a second straight
month.
Argentina's economy has boomed in the last nine years at
China-like rates, but activity is now cooling, led by sharply
slower growth in the industrial sector.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast February's factory
output growth at a median 3.2 percent year-on-year, with
estimates between 2.3 percent and 5.0 percent.
The crucial automotive sector rebounded in February, jumping
21 percent from a year earlier and 41 percent versus January.
But this was not enough to fuel a significant jump in the
overall figure.
Industrial production rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in
January and 2.2 percent in December. In 2011 as a whole, it was
up 6.5 percent, according to the INDEC national statistics
agency.
"Manufacturing activity is showing an evident moderation
since last September, which we do not see changing in the short
or medium term," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report
this week.
"Despite the marginal recovery in the automobile industry in
February, we do not expect any major change in the overall
trend," the bank added.
Private analysts say the government reports overly rosy
numbers for industrial production and economic growth, while
drastically under-reporting inflation, which at roughly 25
percent per year is one of the world's highest rates.
Analysts say import hurdles imposed by the center-left
government, aimed mainly at protecting the trade surplus, may
end up hurting domestic production that relies on foreign-made
parts or raw materials.
FIEL economic think-tank, whose industrial production data
is cited widely abroad, said the restrictions may already be
taking a toll.
February's industrial production rose 2.2 percent
year-on-year, according to FIEL, but slipped 0.7 percent versus
January.
Industrial output tends to slow during the Southern
Hemisphere's summer months of January and February as plants
halt production for maintenance.
Argentina's automobile production and exports sank in
December and January, mainly because of shrinking demand from
top client Brazil.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
Argentina's fourth-quarter current account deficit
narrowed from a year earlier to $356 million. The
merchandise trade surplus improved year-on-year, probably thanks
to the import hurdles, but the overall figure was dragged down
by hefty outflows related to company profits and dividends.
The government revised the fourth-quarter 2010 current
account deficit number slightly to $546 million.
In 2011, the current account balance of payments
scraped a tiny surplus of $17 million compared with
a revised $2.82 billion surplus in 2010.
The annual figure reflects a decline in the merchandise
trade surplus, which fell to $13.54 billion from $14.27 billion
in 2010 as import growth surged on robust consumer demand and
high inflation that makes imports relatively cheaper.
(Additional reporting by Juliana Castilla and Helen Popper;
Editing by Diane Craft)