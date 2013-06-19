BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina's economic
growth sped up slightly in the first quarter and May's trade
surplus topped market expectations after dropping sharply in
previous months, government data showed on Wednesday.
The country's gross domestic product rose 3.0 percent from a
year earlier and 1.5 percent from the fourth quarter
of 2012.
This compares with a 2.1 percent year-on-year increase in
the fourth quarter and a 1.3 percent expansion versus the third
quarter.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has cooled abruptly after
booming during most of the last decade. Most economists blame
weak external demand, high inflation and the negative impact of
state currency controls and import curbs on investment.
GDP slowed to 1.9 percent in 2012 from 8.9 percent in 2011.
The first-quarter GDP data was unexpectedly released on
Wednesday, ahead of a long holiday weekend in Argentina. The
figures were originally scheduled for publication on Monday.
May's trade balance data was also reported on Wednesday. The
trade surplus narrowed 3 percent from a year ago to $1.34
billion, but it came in above the $1.22 billion
median forecast given by nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
The analysts' estimates had ranged widely from $700 million
to $1.91 billion.
Imports jumped 17 percent in May from a year earlier to
$7.09 billion, while exports rose 14 percent to $8.43 billion.
Exports have been boosted this year by a bigger soybean and
corn harvest.
The trade surplus in the first five months of the year
shrank by 34 percent versus the same period of 2012. This is bad
news for the government, which relies on the surplus to boost
dollar supplies on the tightly-controlled currency market.
Argentina's center-left government repays debts to private
creditors using the central bank's foreign currency reserves.
The country has been effectively shut out of global credit
markets since its massive 2002 sovereign default.