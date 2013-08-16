BUENOS AIRES Aug 16 Economic activity in Argentina rose 6.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year, the government announced on Friday, a reading that outperformed market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 6.0 percent rise in economic activity during the month, according to the median forecast.

The official INDEC statistics office also said in its statement that June activity rose 0.4 percent from May.

President Cristina Fernandez has prioritized economic growth ahead of October mid-term elections that will determine control of the Congress. The 60-year-old Peronist leader has promised a 4.4 percent expansion in 2013 on the back of strong soy and corn harvests.

Her government has used extra government spending to temporarily ease the negative effects of currency and capital controls imposed after she started her second term in office in 2011.