NASSAU, April 9 (IFR) - Argentina will start discussions with the IMF next week on a new Article IV review, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said at a conference held by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in Nassau.

"Next week we are going to have a discussion... to agree on an actual schedule for the next Article IV evaluation, which will happen some time around September," Prat-Gay told the audience.

"We have no problem with people looking at what we do because we are very confident in what we are doing." (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)