BUENOS AIRES May 20 Argentina posted a primary fiscal deficit of 12.758 billion pesos ($894.4 million) in April, the Finance Ministry reported on Friday.

Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy priorities of pro-markets President Mauricio Macri. Since taking office in December, his government has slashed power subsidies and laid off tens of thousands of public workers in a drive to lower Argentina's bloated public sector wage bill.

($1 = 14.265 Argentine pesos at the end of April) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)