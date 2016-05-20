BUENOS AIRES May 20 Argentina posted a primary
fiscal deficit of 12.758 billion pesos ($894.4 million) in
April, the Finance Ministry reported on Friday.
Taming the fiscal deficit is one of the top policy
priorities of pro-markets President Mauricio Macri. Since taking
office in December, his government has slashed power subsidies
and laid off tens of thousands of public workers in a drive to
lower Argentina's bloated public sector wage bill.
($1 = 14.265 Argentine pesos at the end of April)
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)