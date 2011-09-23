* August factory output growth slowest since January 2010
* July economic activity +7.6 pct yr/yr, -1.2 pct mo/mo
* Q2 current account surplus shrinks 51 pct to $1.55 bln
By Hilary Burke and Eduardo Garcia
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 23 Argentina's industrial
output growth slowed in August to 5.2 percent year-on-year,
while month-on-month economic activity contracted in July for
the first time in 13 months, the government said on Friday.
Factory output growth, a main driver of the country's
economic boom, tends to cool during the southern-hemisphere
winter due to energy shortages, affecting economic activity as
well. Beyond that, the government foresees a gradual slowdown
through 2012.
Industrial production in August grew at the slowest
year-on-year pace since January 2010, and expanded 0.1 percent
versus the previous month, the INDEC statistics agency said.
Argentina's factory output had grown 7.1 percent
year-on-year in July and 1.6 percent in July from June
ARECI10.
Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports, decided
in May to delay import licenses for foreign-made cars, which
could further hurt industrial output. [ID:nN02273617]
Some sectors are operating close to capacity, and analysts
say more investment will be needed to keep up output growth in
the medium term.
Longer-term growth prospects could be affected by soaring
inflation and rising wage demands by trade unions, which
undermine the peso currency's competitive edge.
Industry output soared 10.1 percent in August 2010.
ECONOMY CONTRACTS IN JULY VS JUNE
Argentina's economy grew 7.6 percent in July from a year
ago, matching market expectations in a Reuters poll but falling
well short of the 9.4 percent registered a month earlier.
The EMAE economic activity index AREAI=ECI -- a close
proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly
-- fell 1.2 percent in July from June, marking its first
month-on-month decline since June 2010.
The economy had expanded 0.4 percent in June from May
ARECI14.
The government upwardly revised June's economic activity
growth to 9.4 percent year-on-year from 8.2 percent previously,
adjusting the EMAE to reflect quarterly GDP data.
High global commodities prices are helping stoke growth in
Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal
and the No. 2 global corn provider after the United States.
Increased state spending before October's presidential
election has further stoked economic growth in recent months.
Argentina's budget bill sees an 8.3 percent expansion this
year slowing to 5.1 percent in 2012. [ID:nS1E78I225]
CURRENT ACCOUNT
During the second quarter, Argentina's current account
balance of payments ARCURA=ECI registered a $1.55 billion
surplus, shrinking 51 percent from a revised $3.20 billion
surplus a year earlier.
The government had previously reported a surplus of $3.16
billion in the second quarter of 2010. It also revised the
first-quarter 2011 deficit figure to $755 million from $673
million.
Argentina's current account balance has been deteriorating
in recent quarters as exports grow at a slower pace than
imports, due to brisk domestic demand and high inflation.
