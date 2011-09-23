* August factory output growth slowest since January 2010

* July economic activity +7.6 pct yr/yr, -1.2 pct mo/mo

* Q2 current account surplus shrinks 51 pct to $1.55 bln

By Hilary Burke and Eduardo Garcia

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 23 Argentina's industrial output growth slowed in August to 5.2 percent year-on-year, while month-on-month economic activity contracted in July for the first time in 13 months, the government said on Friday.

Factory output growth, a main driver of the country's economic boom, tends to cool during the southern-hemisphere winter due to energy shortages, affecting economic activity as well. Beyond that, the government foresees a gradual slowdown through 2012.

Industrial production in August grew at the slowest year-on-year pace since January 2010, and expanded 0.1 percent versus the previous month, the INDEC statistics agency said.

Argentina's factory output had grown 7.1 percent year-on-year in July and 1.6 percent in July from June ARECI10.

Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports, decided in May to delay import licenses for foreign-made cars, which could further hurt industrial output. [ID:nN02273617]

Some sectors are operating close to capacity, and analysts say more investment will be needed to keep up output growth in the medium term.

Longer-term growth prospects could be affected by soaring inflation and rising wage demands by trade unions, which undermine the peso currency's competitive edge.

Industry output soared 10.1 percent in August 2010.

ECONOMY CONTRACTS IN JULY VS JUNE

Argentina's economy grew 7.6 percent in July from a year ago, matching market expectations in a Reuters poll but falling well short of the 9.4 percent registered a month earlier.

The EMAE economic activity index AREAI=ECI -- a close proxy for gross domestic product, which is reported quarterly -- fell 1.2 percent in July from June, marking its first month-on-month decline since June 2010.

The economy had expanded 0.4 percent in June from May ARECI14.

The government upwardly revised June's economic activity growth to 9.4 percent year-on-year from 8.2 percent previously, adjusting the EMAE to reflect quarterly GDP data.

High global commodities prices are helping stoke growth in Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 global corn provider after the United States.

Increased state spending before October's presidential election has further stoked economic growth in recent months.

Argentina's budget bill sees an 8.3 percent expansion this year slowing to 5.1 percent in 2012. [ID:nS1E78I225]

CURRENT ACCOUNT

During the second quarter, Argentina's current account balance of payments ARCURA=ECI registered a $1.55 billion surplus, shrinking 51 percent from a revised $3.20 billion surplus a year earlier.

The government had previously reported a surplus of $3.16 billion in the second quarter of 2010. It also revised the first-quarter 2011 deficit figure to $755 million from $673 million.

Argentina's current account balance has been deteriorating in recent quarters as exports grow at a slower pace than imports, due to brisk domestic demand and high inflation. (Writing by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)