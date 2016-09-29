BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Progress has been made in
correcting imbalances in Argentina's economy but sustained and
equitable growth would require more reforms, the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday in a statement marking the
end of its first mission to the country in 10 years.
Roberto Cardarelli, division chief of the IMF's North
America Division, said in the statement that improving
governance and increasing the efficiency of public spending
would help reduce the tax burden and reduce fiscal imbalances.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)