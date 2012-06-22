BUENOS AIRES, June 22 Argentina's May industrial output fell 4.6 percent compared with the same month a year ago, which was far below market expectations, government data showed on Friday.

The market expected a decline of 1.0 percent in May year-on-year, according to a recent Reuters poll of analysts.

The government said factory output fell 2.4 percent in May versus April, according to seasonally adjusted data. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)