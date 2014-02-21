BUENOS AIRES Feb 21 Argentina's industrial production shrank 2.6 percent in January from the same period a year ago ARIO=ECI, the government said on Friday.

Factory output rose 1.6 percent in January from December on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to a statement from the INDEC national statistics institute.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 4.5 percent drop during the month, according to the median forecast.