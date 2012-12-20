GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump rally gives way to caution as Yellen testimony looms
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
BUENOS AIRES Dec 20 Argentina's November industrial production dipped 1.4 percent from a year earlier, falling well short of expectations for a 2.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll of analysts, government data showed on Thursday.
The INDEC statistics institute said factory output fell 2.1 percent in November compared with October, seasonally adjusted.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, surged to 3.74 trillion yuan ($544.9 billion) in January from 1.63 trillion yuan in December 2016, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.
* Trump national security aide Flynn resigns over Russian contacts