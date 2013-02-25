BRIEF-LPL Financial announces pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes
BUENOS AIRES Feb 25 Argentina's January industrial production inched up 0.2 percent versus the same month last year, beating the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 percent decline, government data showed on Monday.
Industrial production rose 0.6 percent in January compared with December, seasonally adjusted.
* Amyris inc- on february 27, 2017, company and total amyris biosolutions b.v. Entered into a first amendment to research and development note - sec filing
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing