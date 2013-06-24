BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
BUENOS AIRES, June 24 Argentina's May industrial production rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier, coming in above the 3.0 percent median growth forecast given in a Reuters poll, government data showed on Monday.
Industrial output rose 0.7 percent in May compared with April, seasonally adjusted, the INDEC national statistics institute said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes