* Output improving after sinking 4.7 pct in June

* Brazilian demand for cars seen rebounding later this year

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 20 Argentina's August industrial production fell 0.9 percent from a year earlier , beating the median market view, while output rose from the prior month, government data showed on Thursday.

The median forecast was for a decline of 1.4 percent, according to a survey of 10 analysts by Reuters, with forecasts ranging from no change to a decline of 2.8 percent.

The government said factory output rose 0.7 percent in August versus July, according to seasonally adjusted data.

"We expect industrial production to continue recovering after bottoming in June," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said earlier this week. "The lower declines in the automobile sector in August and improvement in Brazil's industrial production figures will fuel Argentina's industrial production recovery."

Argentine factory output plunged 4.7 percent year-on-year in June after falling 4.6 percent in May. Prospects began to brighten in July, when output declined a milder 2.1 percent.

The government's figures showed automobile production jumped 18.1 percent in August versus July while falling 5.6 percent year-on-year.

Argentina sends about 80 percent of its automobile exports to neighboring Brazil, its top trading partner.

The sectors that grew the most last month compared with August 2011 included oil refining, tobacco and textiles, the INDEC statistics institute reported.