UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 24 Argentina's December industrial production fell 5.6 percent from a year earlier, falling far short of expectations for a 4.2 percent decline in a Reuters poll of analysts, government data showed on Friday.
In 2013 as a whole, factory output fell 0.2 percent , the INDEC statistics institute said.
Industrial production dipped 0.7 percent in December compared with November, seasonally adjusted.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources