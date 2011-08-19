* Argentina's economy grew 8.2 percent in June

* July factory output +7.1 pct yr/yr; -0.6 pct mo/mo

* Industry eases on local energy crisis, Brazil demand (Recasts; adds analyst quote, details)

By Juliana Castilla

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 19 Argentine industrial production rose in July but solid factory output -- a main driver of the country's economic growth -- showed signs of easing, official data showed on Friday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy grew 8.2 percent in June from a year ago, the INDEC statistics agency said, slightly beating market expectations of 8.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

Industrial production ARIO=ECI rose 7.1 percent in July versus the same month last year, the INDEC said, below market expectations for a 7.8 percent increase year-on-year.

Analysts said the slower-than-expected industry output was due to an energy shortage in Argentina during the southern hemisphere winter months and waning demand from Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports.

"There's a slowdown in Brazil and it's gradually affecting Argentina," said Fausto Spotorno, an economist at Orlando J. Ferreres & Associates consulting firm. "The other reason is the energy shortage. With lower temperatures during winter time, there's higher demand and less fuel for industrial activity."

At times of high demand, the government forces factories to cut down on usage, forcing them to slow production.

Brazil decided in May to delay import licenses for foreign-made cars. The two countries agreed last month to take limited steps to ease tensions but the barriers remain in place.[ID:nN02273617]

Argentine factory output dropped 0.6 percent in July versus June, according to the government's seasonally adjusted data. Industrial production rose 8.8 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2010, reaffirming its key role as an engine of economic growth.

GROWTH

The EMAE economic activity index AREAI=ECI rose 0.4 percent in June from May. Argentina's economy is booming because of government-stimulated consumer demand, lucrative grain exports and solid industrial output.

Deputy Economy Minister Roberto Feletti said last month the economy was on track to grow 8.2 percent this year, cooling from 9.2 percent growth in 2010. [ID:nN1E76C1HA].

High global commodities prices are helping fuel growth in Argentina, the world's biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal and the No. 2 global corn provider after the United States.

Increased state spending before October's presidential election and demand for Argentine cars, especially from neighboring Brazil, are also boosting activity. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Magdalena Morales; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dan Grebler)