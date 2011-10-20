WHAT: Argentine industrial production in Sept. ARIO=ECI

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: +5.9 pct year-on-year, according to the median forecast of six analysts. Estimates ranged from +4.7 pct to +6.7 pct.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Argentina's industrial output is seen rising in September and topping August's 5.2 percent growth in non-seasonally adjusted terms, which marked the slowest year-on-year tempo since January 2010 ARECI10.

It will be a far cry, however, from the 10.1 percent jump seen in September 2010.

Analysts say industry output will decelerate further due to the deteriorating global economy and waning demand from Brazil, the top market for Argentine car exports.

Although the auto sector continued to speed ahead in September, "it has started to slow down from previous months," Orlando Ferreres & Associates consultancy wrote in a report.

"This is the result of a cooling Brazilian economy and the the depreciation of the real BRBY, which has forced carmakers to reduce shifts due to high inventories," the report stated.

Brazil decided in May to delay import licenses for foreign-made cars. The two countries agreed in June to take limited steps to ease tensions but the barriers remain. For more see [ID:nN02273617].

Industry has been a motor of fast growth since 2003 in Latin America's No. 3 economy, with car sales to Brazil especially strong.

But auto output ADEFA02 rose just 9 percent in September from a year earlier, marking a sharp slowdown after growing at double-digit rates since March. Meanwhile, exports fell 11.4 percent year-on-year, said the Adefa private carmakers' group.

Energy shortages during the Southern Hemisphere's winter tend to cool industrial activity. Some sectors are also operating close to capacity, and analysts say more investment will be needed to keep up output growth in the medium term.

MARKET IMPACT: Investors are watching to see if industrial output growth slows significantly or if it will keep fueling economic expansion, which would make the country's GDP-linked warrants even more attractive.

Argentina's gross domestic product rose 9.2 percent in 2010, one of the world's fastest rates.

Longer-term growth prospects for domestic industry are marred by inflation -- seen by private analysts at about 25 percent a year -- and surging wage demands by trade unions that undermine the peso currency's competitive edge over key trade partners such as Brazil.

Investors will also be eyeing whether Brazil's new trade rules affect Argentine automakers and the overall impact of a slowdown in the region's No.1 economy on Argentine factory output.

LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website: www.indec.gov.ar/