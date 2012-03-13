BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina's official inflation was 0.7 percent in February, the government said on Tuesday, marking a decrease from the previous month.

The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices really rose by 1.7 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll . January's inflation was 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by James Dalgleish)