BUENOS AIRES Jan 15 Argentina's official inflation was reported at 1.0 percent in December 2012, quickening from prior months and bringing the rate for the year to 10.8 percent, the government said on Tuesday.

The country's inflation figures are widely disputed and private economists estimate consumer prices rose by 2.2 percent last month and 24.8 percent during the year, according to the median in a Reuters poll of six analysts. Official inflation in 2011 was 9.5 percent.