BRIEF-COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP PRICES $200 MLN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. PRICES $200 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS
BUENOS AIRES Feb 16 Argentina's President Mauricio Macri said on Thursday he was convinced Argentina could end 2017 with inflation below 20 percent.
He noted in a press conference the central bank's inflation target for the year was 12 to 17 percent. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Chang; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. PRICES $200 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: