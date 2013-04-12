BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Argentina's official inflation was reported at 0.7 percent in March, up from February's 0.5 percent rate but falling below the reading from March 2012 thanks to price accords with retailers, government data showed on Friday.

The country's official inflation figures have been widely disputed since 2007. Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated that consumer prices actually rose 1.9 percent last month, according to the median outlook.

Growth in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, slowed abruptly in 2012 after a nearly nine-year boom. Inflation, however, remains persistently high with private estimates hovering near 25 percent a year - one of the world's highest rates.

The INDEC national statistics institute said March's consumer inflation was driven by a 4.7 percent increase in education costs as the Southern Hemisphere school year began and a 1.4 percent rise in clothing prices.

Prices in the heavily weighted food-and-beverage category rose 0.5 percent last month, likely reflecting the impact of price-freeze accords with supermarkets that the government spearheaded in February and later extended.

Inflation cooled significantly in February compared with January's 1.1 percent, according to the INDEC.

Private analysts acknowledge the price freezes have helped moderate inflation in the last two months but most say this is insufficient to bring down inflation in the longer run. This would require significantly tightening fiscal and monetary policies.

Inflation in the 12 months through March slowed to 10.6 percent from 10.8 percent in February, INDEC said.