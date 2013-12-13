BUENOS AIRES Dec 13 Argentina's consumer prices
rose 0.9 percent in November, compared with October,
the government said on Friday.
The country's official inflation figures, however, are
widely disputed. Private economists estimated that Argentine
consumer prices rose 2.2 percent last month, according to the
median in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Consumer prices in the grains-exporting South American
country rose 10.5 percent in the 12 months through November and
9.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2013, the government said.
Private economists say Argentine inflation is running at
over 25 percent annually.
Argentina is working to reform the quality of its economic
data, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, signaling
that the global lender will not move forward with sanctions on
the country.