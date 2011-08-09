WHAT: Argentina consumer prices for July ARCPI=ECI
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)
REUTERS FORECAST: Median 0.7 pct rise vs 0.7 pct in June,
forecasts from four analysts ranged from 0.7 to 0.8 pct
FACTORS TO WATCH: The official inflation rate is expected
to remain unchanged in July from June at 0.7 percent despite
strong rises in food and beverage prices, which have the
biggest impact on consumer price measurements.
Analysts polled by Reuters put last month's real inflation
at between 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent, way above what the
INDEC national statistics agency is expected to report.
Argentine households saw the biggest price increases in
vegetables, which surged 22.7 percent, and flour and bread
products, which were up 8.2 percent, consulting firm Economia &
Regiones said in a report.
"Price caps on flour are not slowing down rising prices on
bread because energy, labor and marketing costs are tracking
inflation and rising faster than flour prices," Economia &
Regiones said.
Argentina has one of the region's highest inflation rates
at more than 20 percent annually, according to private
estimates that more than double the INDEC's rate.
The disparity has sparked a government crackdown that
includes large fines for private economists who release their
own inflation estimates. To protect local consultants from
retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing
independent estimates. For details see [ID:nN14141299].
Analysts and politicians accuse the government of
downplaying inflation for political gain and to save on
inflation-linked debt payments. INDEC reported 12-month
inflation through June at 9.7 percent, unchanged from May.
ARECI09
Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the
region's fastest rates on the back of high global commodity
prices and solid industrial output and consumer spending.
But economists warn high inflation is becoming entrenched,
fueling wage demands as it erodes purchasing power and the
competitive advantage that a weak peso gives to exporters.
MARKET REACTION: Analysts expect real inflation to remain
high amid loose monetary policy and increased public spending
ahead of October's presidential election, which polls suggest
President Cristina Fernandez could win in a first round. Brisk
economic growth will further stoke inflation by fueling
consumer demand, analysts say.
LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website:
www.indec.gov.ar/
For historical Argentine statistical data in Spanish,
please see pages ARECI09 through ARECI14
To see a calendar of Argentine economic indicators please
click on ECONAR or type in ECONAR on a quote page and press
enter. For separate pages detailing Argentine analysts'
economic forecasts, click on: ARECI05 ARECI06 ARECI07
ARECI08
(Reporting by Magdalena Morales; Additional reporting by
Hilary Burke and Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luis Andres
Henao; Editing by James Dalgleish)