WHAT: Argentina consumer prices for July ARCPI=ECI

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Median 0.7 pct rise vs 0.7 pct in June, forecasts from four analysts ranged from 0.7 to 0.8 pct

FACTORS TO WATCH: The official inflation rate is expected to remain unchanged in July from June at 0.7 percent despite strong rises in food and beverage prices, which have the biggest impact on consumer price measurements.

Analysts polled by Reuters put last month's real inflation at between 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent, way above what the INDEC national statistics agency is expected to report.

Argentine households saw the biggest price increases in vegetables, which surged 22.7 percent, and flour and bread products, which were up 8.2 percent, consulting firm Economia & Regiones said in a report.

"Price caps on flour are not slowing down rising prices on bread because energy, labor and marketing costs are tracking inflation and rising faster than flour prices," Economia & Regiones said.

Argentina has one of the region's highest inflation rates at more than 20 percent annually, according to private estimates that more than double the INDEC's rate.

The disparity has sparked a government crackdown that includes large fines for private economists who release their own inflation estimates. To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing independent estimates. For details see [ID:nN14141299].

Analysts and politicians accuse the government of downplaying inflation for political gain and to save on inflation-linked debt payments. INDEC reported 12-month inflation through June at 9.7 percent, unchanged from May. ARECI09

Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the region's fastest rates on the back of high global commodity prices and solid industrial output and consumer spending.

But economists warn high inflation is becoming entrenched, fueling wage demands as it erodes purchasing power and the competitive advantage that a weak peso gives to exporters.

MARKET REACTION: Analysts expect real inflation to remain high amid loose monetary policy and increased public spending ahead of October's presidential election, which polls suggest President Cristina Fernandez could win in a first round. Brisk economic growth will further stoke inflation by fueling consumer demand, analysts say.

LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website: www.indec.gov.ar/

For historical Argentine statistical data in Spanish, please see pages ARECI09 through ARECI14

To see a calendar of Argentine economic indicators please click on ECONAR or type in ECONAR on a quote page and press enter. For separate pages detailing Argentine analysts' economic forecasts, click on: ARECI05 ARECI06 ARECI07 ARECI08 (Reporting by Magdalena Morales; Additional reporting by Hilary Burke and Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by James Dalgleish)