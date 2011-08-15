* Apparel, leisure prices were biggest gainers in July

* July inflation slightly above market view

* Real inflation seen at 2-3 times the official rate

(Adds details on sectors, context)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 15 Argentina's official inflation ARCPI=ECI sped up slightly to 0.8 percent in July, the government reported on Monday, but private analysts said the real rate was about double that.

Twelve-month inflation through July was 9.7 percent, unchanged from June, the INDEC statistics agency said. However, analysts estimate Argentina's inflation at about 25 percent annually, one of Latin America's fastest rates.

Official inflation figures are widely discredited as being too low to reflect real price growth. Inflation was 0.7 percent in June, according to the INDEC.

A Reuters poll of analysts put July's official inflation at 0.7 percent. Respondents said consumer prices actually rose between 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent last month.

The disparity between private and official figures has sparked a government crackdown that includes large fines for economists who publish inflation figures that differ from the government's.

To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing independent estimates. For more, see [ID:nN14141299].

The INDEC said the biggest consumer price gains in July were in apparel and leisure, which rose 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Prices for food and beverages, the most heavily weighted item, rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Andrew Hay)