WHAT: Argentina consumer prices for August ARCPI=ECI

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT)

REUTERS FORECAST: Median 0.8 pct vs 0.8 pct in July. Forecasts from four analysts ranged from 0.7 pct to 0.8 pct.

FACTORS TO WATCH: The official inflation rate is expected to hold steady in August at 0.8 percent, although local analysts polled by Reuters estimated last month's real inflation at between 1.4 and 2.0 percent.

Economia y Regiones said expansive fiscal and monetary policies during this election year will keep inflation at a similar rate to that of 2010.

Private analysts estimated last year's consumer inflation at around 25 percent, one of the region's highest rates.

INDEC reported 12-month inflation through July at 9.7 percent, unchanged for five straight months ARECI09.

The disparity between official and private figures has triggered a government crackdown that includes weighty fines for private economists who release their own inflation estimates. To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing independent estimates. For details see [ID:nN14141299].

Analysts and politicians accuse the government of downplaying inflation for political gain and to save on inflation-linked debt payments.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the region's fastest rates on the back of high global commodity prices and solid industrial output and consumer spending.

But economists warn high inflation is becoming entrenched, fueling wage demands as it erodes purchasing power and the competitive advantage that a weak peso gives to exporters.

MARKET REACTION: Analysts expect real inflation to stay high amid loose monetary policy and increased public spending ahead of October's presidential vote, which polls show President Cristina Fernandez should win in a first round. Rapid economic growth will further stoke inflation by encouraging consumer demand, analysts say.

(Reporting by Hilary Burke and Magdalena Morales; Editing by James Dalgleish)