* Household goods, clothes, healthcare show biggest rises
* Official inflation at 0.7 pct or 0.8 pct for 18 months
* Real inflation seen more than twice the official rate
By Luis Andres Henao
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 Argentina's official
inflation ARCPI=ECI was 0.8 percent in September, marking 18
straight months of consumer prices reported at either 0.7
percent or 0.8 percent, the government said on Friday.
Official inflation is widely discredited and private
economists estimate consumer prices rose 1.8 percent last
month, according to the median in a Reuters poll ARECI06.
The 18-month inflation trend is a "rare, highly unlikely
event. It doesn't happen often," said Miguel Kiguel, an
economist at the Econviews consulting group.
"But then again, official inflation is highly questioned by
international and multilateral organizations," he added.
The INDEC national statistics agency said 12-month
inflation through September was 9.9 percent, just a notch up
from the 9.8 percent registered through August, though still
far lower than the roughly 25 percent rate estimated by private
economists.
The marked contrast between official and private numbers
set off a government crackdown that includes fines on
economists who dare to release their own inflation estimates.
To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition
lawmakers have been releasing the independent estimates, which
Lawmakers said September inflation was 1.9 percent, while
annual inflation was calculated at 24 percent, according to an
average forecast of eight independent consulting firms. This
makes Argentine inflation one of the highest in Latin America.
The INDEC said the biggest consumer price gains in
September were in household goods, which rose 1.5 percent,
while clothing and healthcare costs both climbed 1.2 percent.
Prices for food and beverages, the most heavily weighted
item, rose 0.9 percent.
Independent inflation estimates have doubled or even
tripled the official rate since early 2007, when critics say
the government began doctoring the figures for political gain
and to lower inflation-linked debt payments.
Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, is growing at one
of the world's fastest rates fueled by government-stimulated
internal demand, high global commodity prices and solid
industrial output.
Although the country continues to expand strongly, growth
is expected to slow because of a cooling economy in its key
trade partner, Brazil, and global financial woes.
Economists warn surging inflation is becoming deep-rooted,
increasing wage demands as it erodes purchasing power and the
competitive advantage that a weak peso gives to exporters.
The government's failure to tame rising consumer prices has
not discouraged voters from backing President Cristina
Fernandez, who is seen winning re-election on Oct. 23.
