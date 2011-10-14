* Household goods, clothes, healthcare show biggest rises

* Official inflation at 0.7 pct or 0.8 pct for 18 months

* Real inflation seen more than twice the official rate (Adds comment, details, context)

By Luis Andres Henao

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 Argentina's official inflation ARCPI=ECI was 0.8 percent in September, marking 18 straight months of consumer prices reported at either 0.7 percent or 0.8 percent, the government said on Friday.

Official inflation is widely discredited and private economists estimate consumer prices rose 1.8 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll ARECI06.

The 18-month inflation trend is a "rare, highly unlikely event. It doesn't happen often," said Miguel Kiguel, an economist at the Econviews consulting group.

"But then again, official inflation is highly questioned by international and multilateral organizations," he added.

The INDEC national statistics agency said 12-month inflation through September was 9.9 percent, just a notch up from the 9.8 percent registered through August, though still far lower than the roughly 25 percent rate estimated by private economists.

The marked contrast between official and private numbers set off a government crackdown that includes fines on economists who dare to release their own inflation estimates.

To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing the independent estimates, which serve as a key reference point for wage hikes. [ID:nN14141299]

Lawmakers said September inflation was 1.9 percent, while annual inflation was calculated at 24 percent, according to an average forecast of eight independent consulting firms. This makes Argentine inflation one of the highest in Latin America.

The INDEC said the biggest consumer price gains in September were in household goods, which rose 1.5 percent, while clothing and healthcare costs both climbed 1.2 percent.

Prices for food and beverages, the most heavily weighted item, rose 0.9 percent.

Independent inflation estimates have doubled or even tripled the official rate since early 2007, when critics say the government began doctoring the figures for political gain and to lower inflation-linked debt payments.

Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, is growing at one of the world's fastest rates fueled by government-stimulated internal demand, high global commodity prices and solid industrial output.

Although the country continues to expand strongly, growth is expected to slow because of a cooling economy in its key trade partner, Brazil, and global financial woes. [ID:nN1E79C22K]

Economists warn surging inflation is becoming deep-rooted, increasing wage demands as it erodes purchasing power and the competitive advantage that a weak peso gives to exporters.

The government's failure to tame rising consumer prices has not discouraged voters from backing President Cristina Fernandez, who is seen winning re-election on Oct. 23. [ID:nARVOTE]