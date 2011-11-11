* Breaks with 18 months of inflation at 0.7 pct or 0.8 pct

* Real inflation seen more than twice the official rate

* Apparel, household goods were biggest October gainers

(Adds details on sectors, context)

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 Argentina's official inflation ARCPI=ECI was reported at 0.6 percent in October, breaking with 18 straight months of consumer prices reported at either 0.7 or 0.8 percent, the government reported on Friday.

Official inflation is widely discredited and private economists estimate consumer prices actually rose 1.6 percent last month, according to the median in a Reuters poll ARECI06.

The INDEC national statistics agency said 12-month inflation through October was 9.7 percent, slightly down from the 9.9 percent registered through September, though still far lower than the roughly 25 percent rate estimated by private economists, which would make it one of the highest in Latin America.

The disparity between official and private figures set off a government crackdown that includes fines on economists who dare to release their own inflation estimates.

To protect local consultants from retaliation, opposition lawmakers have been releasing the independent estimates, which serve as a key reference point for wage hikes. For more see [ID:nN14141299].

The INDEC said the top price gains in October were in clothing, up 1.3 percent and household goods, which climbed 1.0 percent. Prices for food and beverages rose 0.8 percent.

Independent inflation estimates have doubled or even tripled the official rate since early 2007, when critics say the government began doctoring the figures for political gain and to lower inflation-linked sovereign debt payments.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the world's fastest rates on the back of government-stimulated internal demand, high global commodity prices and solid industrial output.

But growth is expected to slow because of cooling in its key trade partner, Brazil, and global financial woes. [ID:nN1E79C22K]

Economists warn surging inflation is becoming deep-rooted, increasing salary demands as it erodes purchasing power and the competitive advantage that a weak peso gives to exporters.

The government's failure to tame rising consumer prices did not discourage voters from backing President Cristina Fernandez, who won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23. [ID:nARVOTE] (Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)