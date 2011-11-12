* Cenbank measure aims to give banks more access to bucks

* Dollar withdrawals up from last week on gov't controls

BUENOS AIRES Nov 11 Argentina's central bank on Friday agreed to loosen reserve requirements on bank deposits in U.S. dollars to give banks more access to greenbacks to feed growing demand, a bank source said.

The measure approved by the central bank's board of directors allows banks to "use dollars exceeding the 20 percent reserve requirement and which are not on loan," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The loosening applies to anything beyond the 20 percent reserve requirement, as long as it is not on loan to exporters, the source said.

Soon after winning reelection on Oct. 23, President Cristina Fernandez cracked down on access to dollars in a new bid to stem capital flight and tax evasion. [ID:nN1E7A00NA]

Scarred by decades of banking crises, hyperinflation and currency devaluations, most Argentines save dollars in vaults or stash them underneath their mattresses.

Argentine savers have stepped up withdrawals from dollar bank accounts due to fears about the new government controls.

Economic analysts say the new measures are just an attempt to forcibly cut their demand for dollars. [ID:nN1E7A912N

The rate of withdrawals sped up from the previous week when banks bled 4.2 percent of deposits, reducing them to $15.4 billion, according to official figures released on Friday. Meanwhile, local currency deposits were nearly unchanged. (Reporting by Magdalena Morales; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Richard Chang)