BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 Argentina's government will tap $11.9 billion in its dwindling central bank reserves in 2015 to service its debt and make other foreign currency payments, according to the 2015 budget bill.

Argentina's foreign reserves stand at $28.2 billion and are seen shrinking further this year, exposing Latin America's third largest economy to a balance of payments crisis in 2015.

The government on Monday presented its 2015 budget bill, forecasting the economy to recuperate next year after eking out 0.5 percent growth this year, although analysts said this was optimistic.

