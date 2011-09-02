* Capital flight in election run-up has topped 2010 total

* Foreign reserves fall in Argentina, rise in region

* Gov't, analysts agree level is still comfortably high

By Magdalena Morales and Hilary Burke

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 2 Argentina's central bank sold some $900 million of its dollar reserves last month to avert a steep drop in the peso, but officials and analysts say the country still has plenty of savings to cushion blows.

Foreign reserves dipped below the psychologically important $50 billion level on Thursday for the first time in 13 months. They have fallen 5 percent since hitting a record $52.7 billion in late January, mainly because the government is using the reserves to repay its dollar debts.

The funds have also been depleted by a shrinking trade surplus and capital flight, which private economists say sped past last year's total during the first seven months of 2011.

Typical election-year jitters were prompting private investors to buy greenbacks ahead of an Oct. 23 vote in Latin America's No. 3 economy. But President Cristina Fernandez's landslide win in an August primary made it clear she is virtually assured a second term in office. [ID:nN1E77E00L]

Since then, investors have sought dollars because they believe the central bank will allow the peso to depreciate at a faster pace after the election -- something which officials deny -- and because of concerns over a possible global recession.

Central Bank President Mercedes Marco del Pont said capital outflows were likely to continue strong in the third quarter.

"They accelerated in the third quarter, and we expect this trend will probably continue until October and then decelerate in the fourth quarter," Del Pont told reporters this week.

Argentina's central bank has a managed float exchange-rate policy. It intervenes nearly every day in the interbank market to avoid sharp swings in the peso's value.

In August, the peso shed 1.3 percent against the dollar in formal interbank trade ARS=RASL, despite central bank dollar sales estimated at a hefty $900 million.

Marco del Pont said there had been no change in strategy, with the intervention aimed as usual at avoiding volatility.

But when Argentines get a whiff of a depreciation, they tend to rush out and buy dollars -- turning the downward pressures into a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"Argentina can't accumulate more (reserves) because dollars aren't coming in, we're seeing net outflows instead," said Federico Cohen, an analyst at Fundacion Capital.

NO MAGIC NUMBER

Capital flight -- which includes money taken out of the financial system and stashed at home -- jumped 47 percent year-on-year to $9.8 billion from January to June, central bank data shows. The outflows totaled $11.4 billion in 2010.

Analytica consulting group says capital flight from January through July already topped last year's total by 6 percent.

This put pressure on foreign reserves since the central bank had to intervene heavily to curb the peso's slump. While reserves have fallen in Argentina since Jan. 1, they have jumped 22 percent in Brazil to around $353 billion and surged 32 percent in Chile to nearly $37 billion.

Nonetheless, Moody's ratings agency says Argentina's reserves are plentiful as long as exports remain robust in the major global food-supplying nation.

"The reserves are stagnating compared with some other countries, where they keep rising, but they are still very high at $50 billion," said Gabriel Torres, a Moody's analyst.

Marco del Pont said the main reason reserves were falling was because the government was using them to repay debts to private creditors, which she described as "virtuous" since it allowed Argentina to refrain from tapping markets.

Argentina has stayed away from global credit markets since defaulting on some $100 billion of sovereign debt in 2002.

In August, the government used reserves to pay much of the $2.2 billion owed on Boden 2012 bonds. And in December, it will have to pay some $2.6 billion to holders of growth-linked GDP warrants ARTVPE3=RRBBARTVPY3=RRBB.

Argentina earmarked about $12 billion in reserves to pay private creditors in 2010 and 2011. But "excess" reserves available for this use are dwindling as the monetary base expands by nearly 40 percent year-on-year, reflecting high inflation. [ID:nN1E76S11U]

Marco del Pont defended the level of reserves, adding the $50 billion figure was not a "magic number."

"Argentina's reserves are far above adequate levels no matter what measurement you take, whether it has to do with covering the monetary base, with short-term liabilities or with import-related needs," Del Pont said. (Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)