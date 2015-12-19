BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 The recently appointed head
of Argentina's official statistics office said on Saturday that
a new interim consumer price index will be published within a
couple of weeks in a bid to produce credible data following an
election that brought a new government to power.
Newly elected President Mauricio Macri wants to restore
confidence in Latin America's third-largest economy in order to
boost much-needed investment.
For years, data produced by the INDEC, the government's
official statistics agency, has been widely seen as inaccurate
and politically motivated.
"I think that in two weeks, we should have a provisional
(consumer price) index. Credible, but provisional," new INDEC
Director Jorge Todesca told Radio Mitre.
"There is a widespread state of chaos in the statistical
bases," said Todesca, adding that INDEC is working to produce
updates to gross domestic product, trade, unemployment and
poverty data.
Consumer prices data in particular has shown the official
inflation reading at about half the rate estimated privately.
Critics said the prior government of two-term President Cristina
Fernandez massaged the data to reduce payments on its
inflation-indexed debt load and rein in inflation expectations.
The latest official data available reported annual inflation
in October of 14.3 percent. But data compiled from private
estimates and published by lawmakers in Argentina's Congress
have put it at 25.0 percent.
Todesca said recently that many officials at INDEC had
resigned in the wake of the election last month that brought the
conservative Macri to power and that the much-maligned
statistics office will take months to revamp.
It will "take some time to put the trustworthy people" in
place at INDEC, said Todesca. He added that there is a bill to
make the institution autonomous.
Macri has promised free-market solutions to Argentina's long
list of economic woes. His predecessor, Fernandez, believed in
heavy state control of the economy.
