BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's June tax revenue rose 20.6 percent from a year earlier to 58.68 billion pesos ($12.96 billion), the government said on Monday.

The official tax-take data came in below expectations for revenue of 60.14 billion pesos, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 4.5275 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Helen Popper; Editing by Sandra Maler)