UPDATE 3-Apache sees higher 2017 budget, but output forecast disappoints
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentina's August tax revenue rose 29.2 percent from the same month last year to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), the tax agency said on Tuesday.
This confirmed the figure announced by President Cristina Fernandez in a nationally televised speech on Monday.
The official tax-take beat expectations for revenue of 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll.
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
* Stada says to review offer but continue talks with other suitors (Adds Stada quote, background)