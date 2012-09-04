BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentina's August tax revenue rose 29.2 percent from the same month last year to 60.46 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), the tax agency said on Tuesday.

This confirmed the figure announced by President Cristina Fernandez in a nationally televised speech on Monday.

The official tax-take beat expectations for revenue of 58.94 billion pesos, according to the median in a Reuters poll.