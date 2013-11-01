BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Argentina's tax revenue jumped to 74.30 billion pesos in October ($12.6 billion), up 23.6 percent compared with the same month a year ago, the government said on Friday.

However, the figure came in below the median forecast of 75.50 billion pesos given in a Reuters poll of local analysts.

Private economists put Argentina's inflation at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by price increases.