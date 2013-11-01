BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Argentina's tax revenue jumped to 74.30 billion pesos in October ($12.6 billion), up 23.6 percent compared with the same month a year ago, the government said on Friday.

However, the figure came in below the median forecast of 75.50 billion pesos given in a Reuters poll of local analysts.

Private economists put Argentina's inflation at between 20 and 25 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by price increases.

Official tax revenue growth data isn't adjusted for inflation.

Revenue from income taxes grew 19 percent year on year while value added tax receipts grew 31.4 percent, the AFIP tax agency said.

Export tax revenue fell 12 percent in October, weighed by lower fuel shipments.