* March tax take beats market view

* Strong growth, high inflation fuel revenue rise

* Import duties dip, likely due to restrictions (Adds details on inflation, state spending, individual levies)

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Argentina's tax revenue rose 29 percent in March from a year earlier, maintaining the brisk pace seen in recent months even as economic growth slows, government data showed on Tuesday .

The government tax take totaled 48.36 billion pesos ($11.03 billion) last month, beating the median forecast of 48.10 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of seven local analysts.

Ricardo Echegaray, head of the AFIP tax agency, told reporters March "was another positive month for tax collection," adding that revenue was sustained by robust economic growth and consumer spending.

Inflation estimated at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year has also pushed tax revenue higher. The government's discredited data puts inflation below 10 percent annually.

State spending growth cooled briefly after President Cristina Fernandez was re-elected in October but it has since shot upward again, outstripping revenue growth and eating into the primary budget surplus.

Overall growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed in recent months although it is still expanding by about 5.5 percent year-on-year.

The center-left government has imposed currency and import restrictions aimed at stemming capital flight and bolstering the trade surplus, a pillar of its economic policy.

But some analysts say these moves have hurt consumer and business confidence and also affected local industrial production by hindering the importation of key parts.

Last month, import duty revenue fell 1.8 percent year-on-year while export levies surged 44.8 percent, the AFIP said.

Receipts from value-added tax (VAT), which accounts for the biggest chunk of government revenue, surged 17.1 percent from March 2011 to 13.75 billion pesos.

Corporate and individual income tax revenue - the second-biggest contributor - grew 30.2 percent to 7.77 billion pesos. ($1 = 4.3825 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by James Dalgleish)