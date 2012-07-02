U.S. Treasury to sell $82 bln in bills
* Tax take below market view at 58.68 billion pesos
* Reuters poll estimated median revenue of 60.14 billion
* Income tax revenue up 20.0 pct, export taxes down 19.1 pct (Adds background, sector breakdown)
BUENOS AIRES, July 2 Argentina's June tax revenue rose 20.6 percent from a year earlier to 58.68 billion pesos ($12.96 billion), boosted by consumer levies and record income tax collection, officials said on Monday.
The official tax-take data came in below expectations for revenue of 60.14 billion pesos, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll, underscoring a slowdown in revenue growth in recent months.
Tax revenue rose at virtually the same rate in May, hitting a record of just over 61 billion pesos.
Inflation estimated at between 20 percent and 25 percent a year is driving tax revenue higher. The government's discredited data puts inflation below 10 percent annually.
State spending growth cooled briefly after President Cristina Fernandez was re-elected in October, but it has picked up again, outstripping revenue growth and eating into the primary budget surplus.
Overall growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy has slowed in recent months although government officials say it is still on track to meet the budget's target of 5.1 percent.
Corporate and individual income tax revenue - the biggest contributor last month - rose 20.0 percent to a record 16.04 billion pesos.
Receipts from net value-added tax (VAT), which accounted for the second-biggest chunk of government revenue, increased 25.4 percent from June 2011 to 15.39 billion pesos.
Export levies - mainly on the country's grains shipments - fell by 19.1 percent, the AFIP tax agency said, possibly reflecting a smaller harvest due to drought or reduced selling by farmers.
Despite strict controls on imports aimed at bolstering local industry, import duty income rose 7.6 percent last month. ($1 = 4.5275 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Helen Popper)
