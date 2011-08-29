WHAT: Argentina tax revenue in August ARTXRE=ECI

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 1

REUTERS FORECAST: 45.50 billion pesos ($10.25 billion), up almost 32 percent year-on-year, according to the median forecast. Six analysts were surveyed with estimates ranging from 44.80 billion pesos to 45.78 billion pesos.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Argentina's tax revenue ARTXRE=ECI is seen surging again in August, fueled by booming economic growth as well as high inflation.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is growing at one of the region's fastest rates on grains exports, strong consumer spending and industrial output, led by car sales to Brazil.

Hefty tax revenue is good news for President Cristina Fernandez, helping her center-left government maintain brisk public spending growth and a primary budget surplus as she runs for reelection in October. For election coverage see [ID:nARVOTE].

The state's tax take has grown by an average 37 percent year-on-year over the last year ARECI10.

Annual inflation, forecast privately at more than 20 percent, is also fueling an increase in government revenue, especially from sales taxes.

Argentina is one of the world's top grains exporters and income from levies on such shipments is expected to keep rising due to high global commodities prices.

MARKET IMPACT: Rapidly rising tax revenue is positive for Argentina's creditors, although state spending has been growing faster than revenue in recent months.

July's primary budget surplus plunged 90 percent from the same month a year earlier to just $89 million as primary spending surged 39 percent [ID:nBUB002625].

Public spending could increase further in the final stretch before October's election. The government, unions and business leaders agreed to raise the minimum salary by 25 percent last week [ID:nN1E77P1ZL].

However, tax revenue data is less relevant than it used to be since Argentina is using the central bank's foreign reserves to pay many of its debts [ID:nN29275761].

