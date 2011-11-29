WHAT: Argentina's tax revenue in November ARTXRE=ECI

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 1

REUTERS FORECAST: 47.82 billion pesos ($11.2 billion), up 31.4 percent year on year, according to the median forecast. Eight analysts were surveyed, with estimates ranging from 49.02 billion pesos to 47.55 billion pesos.

FACTORS TO WATCH: Argentina's tax take ARTXRE=ECI is seen soaring again in November, driven by strong growth from income levies, social security takings and value added taxes (VAT).

Analysts, though, pointed to weaker VAT income compared with the previous month as growth slows in Latin America's third biggest economy. Double-digit inflation is stoking consumer tax revenue.

Argentina's economy has been growing at one of the region's fastest rates on strong consumer demand, grains exports and industrial output, but the pace is expected to slow as demand falls in key markets like Brazil.

Rapid growth has helped the government maintain primary budget surpluses despite higher spending and was key to President Cristina Fernandez's landslide re-election victory last month.

"Tax revenue linked to economic activity (VAT and financial transactions) is slowing down but income tax collection carries on growing, more than 40 percent. This is the tax with the highest rate of growth," said Guillermo Giussi of consulting firm Economia y Regiones.

Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, taxes grain exports heavily, and income from grains levies will likely remain healthy while global commodities prices stay high.

MARKET IMPACT: Although a fast-rising tax take is positive for Argentina's creditors, state spending has been growing faster than revenue in recent months.

October's primary budget surplus shrank 85 percent from the same month a year earlier and the country registered a fiscal deficit of 2.98 billion pesos, compared with a deficit of 80.6 million pesos a year earlier. For details, see [ID:nN1E7AK2AQ]

Industrial production grew at its slowest pace in almost two years in October, hit by a weaker economy in neighboring Brazil. [ID:nN1E7AO176]

Investors will watch whether public spending slows once Fernandez is sworn in for a second term next month. She recently announced the first reductions in multibillion dollar state utility subsidies that are putting an increasing strain on state finances. [ID:nN1E7AF0P7]

LINKS: Argentina's bureau of statistics website: www.indec.gov.ar/