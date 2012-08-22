UPDATE 2-Germany encouraged over Opel jobs, but UK union worries
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK union, source, government comments)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 22 Argentina's July trade surplus widened 54 percent from the same month a year ago to $1.014 billion, as imports dropped for a sixth straight month, the government said on Wednesday.
The country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.350 billion, coming in above the $8.322 billion figure announced by President Cristina Fernandez earlier this month.
In July 2011, the trade surplus totaled $657 million .
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK union, source, government comments)
* Verizon simplifies prepaid offerings, introduces new 2 GB plan
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 Citibank, N.A. South Africa said on Monday it aimed to improve its internal systems and monitoring processes after it agreed to pay a 69.5 million rand ($5 million) penalty for its role in a forex trading cartel.