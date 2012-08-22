BUENOS AIRES Aug 22 Argentina's July trade surplus widened 54 percent from the same month a year ago to $1.014 billion, as imports dropped for a sixth straight month, the government said on Wednesday.

The country's trade surplus from January through July totaled $8.350 billion, coming in above the $8.322 billion figure announced by President Cristina Fernandez earlier this month.

In July 2011, the trade surplus totaled $657 million .