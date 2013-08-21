CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-month low as oil drops below $50

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3508, or 74.03 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 29 at C$1.3535 * Bond prices lower across the yield curve * Spreads vs U.S. yields at or near widest since Jan. 2016 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices slumped to levels not seen since an OPEC-led pact to curb prod