* Imports have fallen for seven consecutive months
* Gov't trade curbs have sparked WTO complaints
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 Argentina's trade surplus
doubled in August from a year ago as imports fell for a seventh
straight month due to government curbs that have drawn
complaints from trade partners, official data showed on Tuesday.
August's surplus came in a shade below the
$1.64 billion number announced by President Cristina Fernandez
earlier this month. In August 2011, the trade surplus was $800
million.
Maintaining a healthy trade surplus is a pillar of
Fernandez's unorthodox economic policy and a tightening of
import curbs that began early this year has yielded results.
However, Argentina is under fire for what many other
countries regard as its protectionist policies and several key
trading partners have filed complaints with the World Trade
Organization.
Imports fell 17 percent year-on-year last month to $6.32
billion, while exports slipped by 6 percent to $7.95 billion,
the government said.
The country's trade surplus from January through August
totaled $10.03 billion.
The cumulative figure showed a 38 percent increase from the
same period of 2011, which most analysts attribute to the de
facto import restrictions. Exports fell 1 percent from January
through August while imports were down 7 percent.