BUENOS AIRES Oct 22 Argentina's trade surplus fell 4.4 percent in September from the same month a year earlier to $849 million, the government said on Tuesday, easily outperforming market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $490 million.

Exports in September grew 3 percent to $6.995 billion, while imports increased 4 percent to $6.146 billion.

In the January to September period this year, exports climbed 4 percent to $63.479 billion and imports jumped a much larger 11 percent to $56.338 billion.

An overvalued peso and inflation estimated by private economists at about 25 percent have made imports more attractive to consumers, while business complains that President Cristina Fernandez's policies discourage investment in manufacturing.