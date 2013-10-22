BUENOS AIRES Oct 22 Argentina's trade surplus
fell 4.4 percent in September from the same month a
year earlier to $849 million, the government said on Tuesday,
easily outperforming market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $490
million.
Exports in September grew 3 percent to $6.995 billion, while
imports increased 4 percent to $6.146 billion.
In the January to September period this year, exports
climbed 4 percent to $63.479 billion and imports jumped a much
larger 11 percent to $56.338 billion.
An overvalued peso and inflation estimated by private
economists at about 25 percent have made imports more attractive
to consumers, while business complains that President Cristina
Fernandez's policies discourage investment in manufacturing.