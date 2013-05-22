BUENOS AIRES May 22 Argentina's trade surplus shrank 38 percent in April from a year earlier to $1.15 billion , the national statistics institute said on Wednesday, indicating the government significantly loosened restrictions on imports.

The figure came in below the $1.40 billion median forecast given by six analysts in a Reuters poll. Their estimates ranged from $1.15 billion to $2.48 billion.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has cooled abruptly after booming during most of the last decade. Most economists blame soft external demand, high inflation and the negative impact of currency controls and import curbs on investment.

Imports jumped 32 percent in April from a year earlier to $6.41 billion due to increased volumes since prices declined, the INDEC institute said.

This big rise was driven by automobiles, consumer goods and capital goods. Fuel imports, which accounted for the biggest chunk of purchases abroad in the January-April period, moderated last month.

Exports in April rose 13 percent to $7.57 billion, due exclusively to bigger trade volumes. Soybeans, soymeal and oil, corn and automobile exports to Brazil helped fuel the rise.

Argentina's soy and corn production rebounded this season after a drought cut output last year.

The trade surplus in the first four months of the year shrank by 44 percent from the same period of 2012. This is bad news for the government, which relies on the surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly controlled currency market.

Argentina's center-left government repays debts to private creditors using the central bank's foreign currency reserves. The country has been effectively shut out of global credit markets since its massive 2002 sovereign default.

In April 2012, the trade surplus totaled $1.85 billion.