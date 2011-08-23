* Jan-July trade surplus down 21 pct from same period 2010

* Imports surge on back of energy purchases (Adds details on imports, exports, cumulative surplus)

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 23 Argentina's trade surplus ARTBAL=ECI shrank 22 percent in July from a year earlier to $672 million as import growth continued to outpace that of exports, the government said on Tuesday.

July's surplus came in below the $760 million median forecast in a Reuters poll, which would have represented a 12 percent contraction.

Argentina's economy is growing at an annual rate of nearly 9 percent, stoking demand for imported goods. High inflation is eroding the local currency's competitive edge, making imports relatively less expensive.

In July, imports surged 30 percent to $6.65 billion on the back of higher prices and greater volumes, the INDEC national statistics agency reported.

Fuel and lubricant imports jumped 102 percent in July from a year earlier, responding to heightened energy demand during the southern hemisphere's winter. These purchases included diesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), fuel oil and electricity.

Meanwhile, exports rose 22 percent year-on-year to $7.32 billion, explained almost entirely by higher prices for the goods Argentina sells abroad.

Car sales to Brazil and grains and oilseed products were among the country's most dynamic exports last month, the government said.

Argentina's trade surplus from January through July totaled $6.46 billion, which is 21 percent smaller than during the same period of 2010.

The trade surplus totaled $861 million in July 2010 ARECI11. (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Andrew Hay)