BUENOS AIRES, Nov 21 Argentine unemployment ARUNR=ECI dipped to 7.2 percent in the third quarter from 7.5 percent in the same period a year earlier, the state statistics agency said on Monday.

The official jobless rate matched the figure announced in October by President Cristina Fernandez, a center-leftist who won easy reelection for a second four-year term last month. For more see [ID:nN1E79I2AS].

Argentine unemployment is at its lowest in two decades thanks to years of strong economic growth but political analysts say keeping people in jobs will be a leading challenge for Fernandez as the global economic outlook worsens. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, is growing at one of the region's fastest rates fueled by government-stimulated consumer demand, grains exports and industrial output.

Unemployment was 7.3 percent in the second quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by James Dalgleish)