BUENOS AIRES, July 12 Argentina's government said on Thursday it appointed an official observer at Edesur, the country's second-biggest power distributor, to oversee the company's administration as it struggles to repay domestic debts.

The energy sector in Latin America's No. 3 economy has been stretched thin by surging demand and limp private investment, which many analysts attribute to low government-imposed tariffs since a 2001-02 financial crisis.

The country's Planning Ministry said in a statement it had appointed an official observer at Edesur "to oversee all the normal administrative activities (and) safeguard the normal provision of ... electrical energy distribution."

It also said Edesur failed to fully repay its debts to CAMMESA, the private-public entity that administers Argentina's wholesale electricity market, adding this showed "a worsening of the situation of deterioration that has a direct bearing on the provision of the public service under concession."

Edesur is controlled by Endesa, a subsidiary of Italy's biggest utility Enel, while the Argentine unit of Brazilian state energy company Petrobras holds a 48.5 percent stake in the company.

A spokesman at Endesa said the company was analyzing the situation at Edesur.

Argentina's center-left government has intervened in the management of other utility companies including natural gas distributor Metrogas and TGN natural gas transportation company.

Since 2003, it has also nationalized flagship carrier Aerolineas Argentinas, the post office and a major water and sewage company, among other services. This year, the state took a controlling stake in top energy company YPF, despite howls of protest from Repsol and Spanish officials.

Edesur posted a net loss of 140.6 million pesos (roughly $31 million) in the first quarter of this year. In 2011 as a whole, it lost 461 million pesos.

($1 = 4.5475 pesos) (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)