BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 Argentine bonds traded at a
two-month high on Monday after party primary results showed
ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli would struggle to win in
the first round, meaning a run-off was likely against his more
business-friendly rival.
Argentina's defaulted 2033 U.S. dollar Discount bonds
rose 1.41 percent to 100.842, Thomson Reuters
data showed, their highest level since June 17.
U.S dollar-denominated Par bonds due in
2038 climbed 0.6 percent to strike a two-week high of 58.800
before easing off slightly.
"Bond prices will continue to rise as the market views
positively the likely ballotage between Scioli and Mauricio
Macri," said Jorge Piedrahita, chief executive of brokerage firm
Torino Capital.
Argentina's primaries provide an accurate account of public
opinion ahead of the first round of the election on Oct. 25,
with voters able to nominate a candidate across party lines.
With 88 percent of votes counted, official results showed
Scioli and the ruling Front for Victory winning 37.90 percent
while Macri's Let's Change alliance secured 30.62 percent of
votes.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)