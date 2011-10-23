(Note: Election law forbids publication of polls in
Argentina a week prior to voting)
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez is expected to win easy re-election for
another four years on Sunday, a result that would give her a
strong mandate to deepen her unorthodox economic policies.
Opinion polls suggest she could win more than 50 percent of
the vote with a massive lead over a fragmented field of
opposition challengers. Socialist Hermes Binner has emerged as
the second-placed candidate.
Here are brief profiles of the most prominent candidates
and their policy proposals:
PRESIDENT CRISTINA FERNANDEZ
Center-left Fernandez has deepened the policies started in
2003 by her husband and predecessor as president, Nestor
Kirchner, whose death a year ago played a key role in reversing
her political fortunes. She has built on an outpouring of
public sympathy following his death and her approval ratings
stand at about 60 percent, compared with lows of about 20
percent in the middle of her four-year term.
A buoyant economy, falling unemployment and a more
conciliatory tone also have helped her recover from a messy
conflict with farmers in 2008 and a brief slowdown at the
height of the global financial crisis. Sizzling economic growth
running at about 9 percent has made it difficult for the
opposition to challenge her, although analysts say a second
term could prove stormy as a deteriorating global outlook
raises questions about the sustainability of loose fiscal and
monetary policies. It could force her to rein in the rapid
state spending growth and wage hikes that have stoked consumer
activity -- seen as a pillar of her popularity.
She vows to put the state at the heart of the economy,
pledging to deepen unorthodox policies such as trade
restrictions, currency intervention and price controls that
rile pro-market business leaders and farmers in the leading
global grains exporter. However, she has made few concrete
policy proposals. A member of the historically pragmatic
Peronist party, Fernandez is not expected to alter policy
unless circumstances force her to change tack.
Tight finances might prompt her to do more to improve the
country's reputation on Wall Street, paving the way for a
return to credit markets for the first time since the country's
$100 billion debt default in 2002. Financial markets have
factored in a Fernandez victory but they will be watching for
any progress to repay some $9 billion to the Paris Club of
creditor nations or to restore credibility to official
inflation data that is way below private estimates.
Capital flight accelerated in the run-up to the election
due to expectations of a steeper depreciation of the peso
currency to maintain competitiveness. State subsidies on energy
and public transport may be trimmed in the next few years as a
way to cut public spending.
Speculation has grown in recent months that Fernandez could
try to reform the constitution to allow her to seek re-election
in 2015, although officials deny this.
HERMES BINNER -- SOCIALIST PROVINCIAL GOVERNOR
Binner, governor of Santa Fe province and a doctor, is the
first Socialist to head a provincial government and is well
respected in the central agro-industrial region, home to the
Rosario grains export hub. The latest opinion polls have shown
Binner moving into a distant second place ahead of
social-democratic congressman Ricardo Alfonsin. He has sought
to bill himself as a less populist, leftist option and
highlighted his experience governing a key province.
A moderate leftist, Binner has campaigned on the "warning
signs" showing in the country's economic boom and accused the
government of being ill-prepared to face global economic
turmoil. He has denied his congressional allies would support
any government-backed drive to reform the constitution to allow
a third consecutive term. Binner, said to be the government's
preferred opposition leader, pledges to raise pensions and put
more emphasis on provincial interests. He says inflation and a
lack of investor confidence are the biggest economic problems.
RICARDO ALFONSIN -- CENTRIST RADICAL PARTY CONGRESSMAN
Alfonsin rose to prominence after the death two years ago
of his father, former President Raul Alfonsin, who led
Argentina between 1983 and 1989. He has lost ground in the
polls in the past two months and has struggled to capture
voters' attention on the campaign trail.
His decision to team up with center-right congressman
Francisco De Narvaez in the key district of Buenos Aires
province proved unpopular with traditional Radical party voters
and leftist supporters. He has support of less than 10 percent
in most polls.
ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ SAA -- PERONIST PROVINCIAL GOVERNOR
A maverick governor and member of the dissident Peronist
wing, Rodriguez Saa has dominated politics for years in his
home province of San Luis with his brother Adolfo, who served
as Argentina's president for a week during the 2001-02 crisis.
Like Binner, Rodriguez Saa has gained ground in recent
weeks, apparently stealing support from fellow right-leaning
Peronist Eduardo Duhalde but he still trails fourth in most
opinion polls.
EDUARDO DUHALDE -- RIGHT-LEANING DISSIDENT PERONIST
Duhalde, who governed briefly as Argentina emerged from the
acute economic crisis in 2001-02, was once a backer of Kirchner
but they fell out and Duhalde is now a prominent figure in the
dissident ranks of the ruling Peronist party. Duhalde has a
high rejection rating but remains an influential figure in
Peronism because of his links with powerful mayors in the
working-class suburbs of Buenos Aires. However, his poll
ratings have waned in the run-up to Sunday's vote.
